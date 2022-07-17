Latitude Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $79.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.25. The firm has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

