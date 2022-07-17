Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 828 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,706 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $720.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $746.41 billion, a PE ratio of 97.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $710.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $865.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.57 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $820.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $872.79.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

