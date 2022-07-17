Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 811 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.6% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.55.

MA stock opened at $332.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $323.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.40%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

