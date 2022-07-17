Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 16,162 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 270.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 97,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $53.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $79.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

