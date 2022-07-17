LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Short Interest Update

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 258,100 shares, an increase of 62.6% from the June 15th total of 158,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 322.6 days.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of LNXSF stock remained flat at $33.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.98. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $76.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNXSF shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €59.00 ($59.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($70.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($63.00) to €55.00 ($55.00) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($65.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($58.00) to €52.00 ($52.00) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

