LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($65.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($63.00) to €55.00 ($55.00) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($68.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($70.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($58.00) to €52.00 ($52.00) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:LNXSF opened at $33.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $76.88.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

