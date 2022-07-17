Lanceria (LANC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $819,018.26

Lanceria (LANC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Lanceria coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Lanceria has a market capitalization of $819,018.26 and approximately $83,430.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lanceria has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004725 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00038659 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00021860 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001940 BTC.
Lanceria Profile
Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs.
Buying and Selling Lanceria
