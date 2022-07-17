Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LANC shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas bought 800 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,928.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $129.97 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $116.85 and a one year high of $201.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 0.13.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $403.49 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Featured Articles

