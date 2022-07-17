LABS Group Market Cap Reaches $2.03 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $29,328.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00041025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001973 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio.

