LABS Group (LABS) Market Capitalization Hits $2.03 Million

LABS Group (LABS) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $52,331.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00048291 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00021660 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001779 BTC.
About LABS Group
LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio.
Buying and Selling LABS Group
