LABS Group (LABS) Market Capitalization Hits $2.03 Million

LABS Group (LABS) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $52,331.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LABS Group alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00048291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00021660 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001779 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio.

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.