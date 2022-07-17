KuCoin Shares Market Cap Reaches $93.73 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (KCS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded flat against the US dollar. One KuCoin Shares coin can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,127.69 or 1.00030773 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009017 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003412 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About KuCoin Shares
KuCoin Shares (KCS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
