KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) PT Lowered to $25.00

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KNBE. Stephens began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

KnowBe4 Price Performance

KnowBe4 has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.25.

Insider Activity at KnowBe4

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. KnowBe4’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $51,633.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $400,389 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KnowBe4

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in KnowBe4 by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter valued at $66,205,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter valued at $29,627,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter valued at $1,209,000. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. increased its stake in KnowBe4 by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 234,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,447 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

