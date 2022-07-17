Keystone Wealth Partners Acquires 33,370 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Keystone Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,370 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Keystone Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Keystone Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.25% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $10,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 428.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.47. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63.

