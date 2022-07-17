KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives $24.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.18.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 13.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 20.8% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 15.0% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Up 5.4 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.