KARMA Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and $3.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KARMA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

