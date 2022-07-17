Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Short Interest Down 38.8% in June

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the June 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,081. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80.

Kala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,552.90% and a negative return on equity of 369.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,434,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total value of $602,493.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,045,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,025.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,695,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,911. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 119,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 101,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 108,674 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 135,800 shares during the period. 52.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

