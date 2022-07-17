Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the June 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 577.0 days.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of JGHAF stock remained flat at $25.55 on Friday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.39.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

