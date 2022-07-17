Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the June 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 577.0 days.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of JGHAF stock remained flat at $25.55 on Friday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.39.
About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JGHAF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.