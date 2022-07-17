JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Holdings Decreased by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 189,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
BATS JPST opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.