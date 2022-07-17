JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Holdings Decreased by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 189,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

BATS JPST opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.