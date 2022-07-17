JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of UCB from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UCB from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UCB from €110.00 ($110.00) to €90.00 ($90.00) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.00.

Get UCB alerts:

UCB Price Performance

UCB stock opened at $85.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. UCB has a 1 year low of $85.60 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.03.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.