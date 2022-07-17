Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Down 33.5% in June

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the June 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Jones Soda Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSDA opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. Jones Soda has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.54.

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter.

Jones Soda Company Profile

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

