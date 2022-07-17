Jean Matterson Purchases 450 Shares of Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Stock

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Get Rating) insider Jean Matterson bought 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,981 ($59.24) per share, with a total value of £22,414.50 ($26,658.54).

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Stock Performance

LON CGT opened at GBX 4,985 ($59.29) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,056.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,076.17. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c has a 52-week low of GBX 4,850 ($57.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,330 ($63.39). The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,262.03.

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 46 ($0.55) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s previous dividend of $45.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Company Profile

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

