JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Update

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,680,500 shares, a growth of 119.6% from the June 15th total of 3,042,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33,402.5 days.

JD Health International Price Performance

Shares of JDHIF opened at $6.19 on Friday. JD Health International has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $13.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75.

Get JD Health International alerts:

About JD Health International

(Get Rating)

See Also

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network.

Receive News & Ratings for JD Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.