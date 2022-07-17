Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned about 0.06% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of J. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 347.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on J. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $125.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.09. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $150.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.