Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Short Interest Update

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 120.8% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 670.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 83.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

IVH stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. This is a boost from Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

