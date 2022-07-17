iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Position Lessened by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,935,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,107 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 2.18% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $79,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYE. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYE stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.34. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

