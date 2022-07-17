iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Boyd Wealth Management LLC

Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

IJR opened at $93.14 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.03.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

