iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Increased by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 3.9% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $93.14 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.03.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

