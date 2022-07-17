iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Boosted by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 6.0% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,483,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $77,790,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,527.3% during the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 228,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 225,820 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,096,000 after acquiring an additional 212,277 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,970.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 182,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 176,323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

IVE opened at $138.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.29 and its 200-day moving average is $149.86. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

