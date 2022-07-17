iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Riverstone Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 12.7% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $387.13 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $392.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

