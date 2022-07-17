iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) is All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,655 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.9% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $102.70 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.36 and a 12 month high of $124.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.93 and its 200 day moving average is $113.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

