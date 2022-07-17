iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after buying an additional 4,463,503 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after buying an additional 1,173,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,903,000 after buying an additional 741,429 shares during the period. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,691,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

IWD stock opened at $146.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.34. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.96 and a one year high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.