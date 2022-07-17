iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Lessened by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 1.6% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $212.09 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $199.56 and a one year high of $267.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.90.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

