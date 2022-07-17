iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 589,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,263 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 0.8% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $45,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $71.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.28.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.