iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is Park Avenue Securities LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,679,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,172 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 5.0% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $285,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $41.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average is $48.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

