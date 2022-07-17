iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,933,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 42,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Stock Performance

IMCG opened at $52.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.26. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $76.39.

