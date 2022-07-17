iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Update

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 801,500 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the June 15th total of 462,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,316,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,762. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.04. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Featured Stories

