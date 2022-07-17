iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 281,800 shares, an increase of 171.0% from the June 15th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:XT opened at $48.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.99. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $67.48.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

