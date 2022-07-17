iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 578,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,890,000 after buying an additional 37,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,294,000 after purchasing an additional 53,629 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 347.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 117,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,655,000 after purchasing an additional 91,091 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 97,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $272.64 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.44.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

