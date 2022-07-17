iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Up 105.7% in June

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 105.7% from the June 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DMXF stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,962. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.32.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.974 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter.

