iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Up 105.7% in June

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 105.7% from the June 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DMXF stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,962. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.32.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.974 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF
