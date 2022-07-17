iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $102.25 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.17.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.