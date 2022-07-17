iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,197,000 after buying an additional 3,945,576 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,993,000 after buying an additional 1,189,171 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,708 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,948,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,712,000 after purchasing an additional 528,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,001,000 after buying an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.94 and a twelve month high of $86.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.68.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

