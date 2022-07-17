ironSource (NYSE:IS) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IS. BTIG Research cut ironSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ironSource from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ironSource in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ironSource from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.14.

ironSource Stock Up 6.4 %

IS stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. ironSource has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $189.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.55 million. ironSource had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ironSource will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ironSource during the fourth quarter worth $1,267,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ironSource during the fourth quarter worth $1,415,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ironSource by 55.1% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares during the period. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ironSource by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,819,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 669,058 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ironSource during the fourth quarter worth $2,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

About ironSource

(Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

