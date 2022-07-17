IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for 1.5% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,364,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 60,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 228,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,926,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQV. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.19.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $219.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.88. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.67 and a 12-month high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.