IQ.cash Trading Up 58.4% This Week (IQ)

IQ.cash (IQ) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One IQ.cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. IQ.cash has a market cap of $178,443.76 and approximately $121.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 58.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash launched on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia.

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

