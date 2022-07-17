IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.33.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $94.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $82.68 and a 52 week high of $220.51. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.47 and its 200 day moving average is $117.29.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,805.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 174.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

