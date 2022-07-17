IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.33.
IPGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
IPG Photonics Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $94.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $82.68 and a 52 week high of $220.51. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.47 and its 200 day moving average is $117.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,805.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 174.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
