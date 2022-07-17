Investment Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 437.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,880.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOG opened at $225.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.49 and its 200-day moving average is $253.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $208.10 and a fifty-two week high of $306.64.

