Investment Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $138.37 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.18 and a 1 year high of $160.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

