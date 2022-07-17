Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $517,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,782,000 after buying an additional 965,690 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,310,000.

Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $354.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $359.66 and its 200 day moving average is $390.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

