Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Investment Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 94.0% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 28,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $9,226,000. Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $41.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

