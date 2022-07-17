Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,924 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $12,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPV. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of RPV stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.23. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $88.97.

